Mick Foley Says He Was 'Courageous' With Stunts But Fellow WWE Star Had Him Beat

When it comes to the best way to describe WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, the words "fearless" and "crazy" are likely to be interchangeable. In a career that spanned three decades and featured plenty of variety, spectacular matches, and even better promos, even Foley will admit his enduring legacy is the out of control, dangerous spots he took, from his stiff, gruesome matches with Vader in WCW to being lit on fire in Japan to, of course, the infamous 1998 Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker. There's not much that hasn't said about the match, a bout where Foley was chokeslammed into thumbtacks, a relatively tame moment compared to Foley's planned swan dive off the top of the cage and through the announcer's table, and his unplanned plunge through the cage and into the ring, where a chair landed on his head and nearly killed him.

Foley's willingness to put himself through such punishment, consequences be damned, is a big reason why fans associate him with the aforementioned terms "fearless" and "crazy." But during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Foley revealed that the fearless description isn't appropriate. Not only that, but when it comes to fearlessness, a contemporary of his fit the bill far more than Foley did.

"I'm afraid of a lot of things," Foley said. "You know...I maintain [that] Shane McMahon was fearless...You could say I was courageous. Courage is the action in the face of fear. [But] I was terrified of the Cell. When I looked down...the entirety of Undertaker's entrance was spent with me thinking 'How do I climb down this thing without ruining my career?' And I couldn't think of it. And that's why the match unfolded the way it did. But yeah, I get...when I drive through the Sierra Nevada's, I get really dizzy. Anything with heights, like, I can't look over, even if I'm going up to Lake Arrowhead in the mountains, I can't look over. I'm really scared...I am. I'm more fearful of many things than people would believe."

