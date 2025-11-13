Kevin Nash Reveals He Still Talks Regularly To Former TNA Partner & Current WWE Star

When it comes to famous associates of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, WWE star Alex Shelley doesn't seem like a name that would stand alongside Nash's nWo teammates Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman, his long-time friend Shawn Michaels, and even Diamond Dallas Page, who Nash teamed with towards the end of WCW as The Insiders. Likewise, Nash isn't someone fans would associate with Shelley given the latter's long run alongside Chris Sabin as The Motor City Machine Guns.

But many TNA fans will fondly recall that Nash and Shelley were stablemates in 2006, forming Paparazzi Productions with Johnny Devine and Austin Aries during Nash's ultimately futile quest to win the TNA X-Division Championship, and dismantle TNA's X-Division in the process. And while it's nearly been twenty years since Paparazzi Productions was last in production, it appears that Nash and Shelley haven't lost touch with each other in the meantime..

On the latest episode "Kliq This," Nash's co-host Sean Oliver revealed that Shelley and Sabin had recently launched their own coffee blend, named after their famous tag team. This got Nash to reveal that he had recently been in contact with Shelley, and he proceeded to praise both Shelly and Sabin as people, while also putting over Shelley's loyalty to his and Nash's home city, Detroit, Michigan.

"I actually just was text messaging with Alex this week," Nash said. "[Alex] is one of my favorite people on earth. Both [he and Sabin are] good dudes. I love it, because Alex is such a pro 313 guy. Living that f*****g Detroit life."

