Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer & Former AEW Star Sting Booked For Another Wrestling Match

Shortly after his appearance during the retirement match of his father, Sting, at AEW Revolution, it became apparent that Steve Borden Jr. had gotten the itch to wrestle. After a year of training with his father's tag team partner, Darby Allin, Borden officially scratched that itch at a New York art gallery event in October, wrestling a match that involved Allin, AEW/ROH star JD Drake and former WWE star Karrion Kross. And it appears Borden enjoyed the experience enough that he will not just be one and done with wrestling.

Fightful Select reports that Borden is set to wrestle again on November 21 for the Pacific Northwest indie promotion DEFY Wrestling, at their AEON event Washington Square Hall in Seattle, Washington. Where his first match was a tag team bout, this one will see Borden thrown into the deep end of the pool, as he'll wrestle in singles competition against Kiran Grey. It will be Borden's first ever match for an independent promotion.

While this match won't directly involve Allin, and it's unclear if he'll even be in attendance, there remain plenty of connections to him. Allin had previously been mainstay with DEFY while wrestling on the independent scene, and has continued to make appearances for them even after signing with AEW. It was also noted that Grey, an Atlanta based wrestler who has wrestled dark matches for Ring of Honor and had previously trained at the Nightmare Factory with WWE's Cody Rhodes and AEW's QT Marshall, has also become a student of Allin's recently. It's unclear if Borden and Grey had trained together while under Allin's tutelage.