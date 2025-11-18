WWE Star Rey Mysterio Examines Eddie Guerrero's Impact On Pro Wrestling
On the 13th of November 2025, it was the 20-year anniversary of Eddie Guerrero's sudden passing. In the wake of his death and often since, many of his former peers have shared tributes to his legacy, while his friends and family have mourned his loss publicly in different ways. This year, Rey Mysterio penned a heartfelt letter to Guerrero in "The Player's Tribune," where he also looked back at the impact "Latino Heat" had on the pro wrestling industry.
"I wish you were around to see the impact you've had on our sport. Oh my GOD, Eddie.... Like, where can I even begin???" Mysterio wrote in the letter. "I'd say that when other wrestlers are asked in interviews who their favorite wrestler was growing up, or who 'their guy' was that they really connected with, or tried to emulate most in the ring ... or simply put, who's their GOAT, ... your name comes up more than any other." Mysterio also noted that Guerrero embodied the idea of, "Your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler," which has become kind of a catchphrase in today's industry. Above all, Mysterio believes that his late friend still resonates in a way that can't be measured.
"All I can think about is the passage of time," Mysterio wrote. "Twenty years, big brother. Two full decades without you. It's so much time."
The veteran then admitted that he often thinks about what the past 20 years would've looked like if Guerrero hadn't died, and all the things he could have experienced and loved instead of missed out on.
"Your daughters ... that's the biggest thing. Of course, I'd trade every moment I wish I could have had with you, for just that — for you to have gotten to see your daughters grow up, and into the women they are."
'You helped guys like us — guys who, let's just say, aren't giants — get taken seriously as headlining talent'
Eddie Guerrero's legacy resonates with more than just the wrestlers of today, who watched him while growing up. Guerrero also left an impact on those he shared the ring with twenty years ago.
"You helped guys like us – guys who, let's just say, aren't giants – get taken seriously as headlining talent," Rey Mysterio wrote, opining that Guerrero's change was so wide sweeping that fans today think the industry has always looked this way. "That's how fundamental it's become, the idea that wrestlers at your size, or my size, or any non-traditional size, can main-event a show and be booked at a top level."
Additionally, Mysterio noted that Guerrero's impact also extended to Latinos in wrestling, which is something very personal to him, as luchadores weren't treated as a class of wrestler who could draw in the United States before "Latino Heat." "It's also even deeper than that. Our fans I think were sometimes treated that same way," he added, noting that it was something they hated as wrestlers but that things changed in WCW and WWE. "By doing this, they also gave the Latino fans a chance ... to see wrestlers who looked like them, and talked like them, and acted like them in big spots. And sometimes that's all it takes, you know what I'm saying??? A chance. Those fans, the ones who supported us on our come-up — a lot of them fell in love with the sport for life. And then their kids fell in love with the sport for life. And now you're really seeing it in full bloom."
Rey Mysterio also told Eddie Guerrero how LWO was brought back and his role in Backlash 2023
In recent years, WWE has continued to pay homage to Eddie Guerrero through Dominik Mysterio – who was a part of Rey Mysterio's feud with him back in 2005 – but they also brought back the WCW faction, Latino World Order. In his letter, Mysterio told Guerrero about his faction returning to WWE. "WWE brought it back in early 2023, as a new group of me and some talented young Latino wrestlers. And maybe at first it was supposed to be this short-term, 'nostalgia' thing. But then so many fans loved it ... and the merch sales went crazy ... and now almost three years later it's still going," he wrote.
Mysterio also added that WWE held Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico – the first time in 18 years that the promotion has held a show in the country – and that it was a major success with one of the best crowds in the company's history. However, the best part wasn't the show itself, but how it's connected to Guerrero. "A major reason for that show was the influence of this Puerto Rican rapper named Bad Bunny — he's the biggest artist in the world right now," Mysterio explained. "Guess what?? He grew up a huge wrestling fan. Want to know who was one of his favorite guys??? I'll give you a hint, it's in his lyrics: 'Guerrero como Eddie / que viva la raza, yeh.' How's that for full circle, WeeWeeto."