WWE Star Rey Mysterio Examines Eddie Guerrero's Impact On Pro Wrestling

On the 13th of November 2025, it was the 20-year anniversary of Eddie Guerrero's sudden passing. In the wake of his death and often since, many of his former peers have shared tributes to his legacy, while his friends and family have mourned his loss publicly in different ways. This year, Rey Mysterio penned a heartfelt letter to Guerrero in "The Player's Tribune," where he also looked back at the impact "Latino Heat" had on the pro wrestling industry.

"I wish you were around to see the impact you've had on our sport. Oh my GOD, Eddie.... Like, where can I even begin???" Mysterio wrote in the letter. "I'd say that when other wrestlers are asked in interviews who their favorite wrestler was growing up, or who 'their guy' was that they really connected with, or tried to emulate most in the ring ... or simply put, who's their GOAT, ... your name comes up more than any other." Mysterio also noted that Guerrero embodied the idea of, "Your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler," which has become kind of a catchphrase in today's industry. Above all, Mysterio believes that his late friend still resonates in a way that can't be measured.

"All I can think about is the passage of time," Mysterio wrote. "Twenty years, big brother. Two full decades without you. It's so much time."

The veteran then admitted that he often thinks about what the past 20 years would've looked like if Guerrero hadn't died, and all the things he could have experienced and loved instead of missed out on.

"Your daughters ... that's the biggest thing. Of course, I'd trade every moment I wish I could have had with you, for just that — for you to have gotten to see your daughters grow up, and into the women they are."