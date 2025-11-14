Booker T Calls Former AEW Star Among The 'Best Pick-Ups' Possible For WWE NXT

Following the events of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, former AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes, and Ricky Saints are all now major champions in WWE – something Punk celebrated in a photograph on Instagram. As pointed out on "Hall of Fame" podcast, yet another ex-AEW talent carries gold in WWE as well, and according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the "WWE NXT" brand.

"You know another guy who should have been in that photo? Ethan Page," Booker said. "Ethan Page should have been in that photo as well because he's a guy that he's done [well]. I said how good of a idea it was, I said it was a great pick-up. I said Ethan Page was one of the best pick-ups NXT could have gotten just because we had lost a lot of good talents, the Ilja Dragunovs, the Camelo Hayes.

"We lost a lot of talent when he came in and he fit that role perfectly, man," Booker continued. "He literally filled that hole. And me personally, I did not know how good Ethan Page really was. But this guy, he's the real deal. He can perform at a very, very high level. He's very, very believable. His shtick is very well. His acting is really, really good. He checks off every box, Ethan Page does."

Since debuting for WWE in May 2024, Page has enjoyed runs as the NXT North American and NXT Champion, the former of which he still currently holds. Through WWE's acquisition of AAA, Page also reigns as the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion alongside main roster star Chelsea Green. As a part of the upcoming "NXT" Gold Rush special, Page and Green will defend their AAA titles against Thea Hail and Joe Hendry.

