Rob Van Dam Believes John Cena Righted A Wrong With WWE Raw Title Victory

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," John Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio to finally capture the Intercontinental Title, which officially makes him a Grand Slam Champion. Following his victory, Cena only has three dates left remaining on his retirement tour, leading fans to question how many title defences that the 48-year-old will have knowing he's only appearing on "Raw" next week, Survivor Series and Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Therefore, Cena will either lose or vacate the title before next year, which doesn't sit well with WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam, who congratulated the "Never Seen 17" for winning the Intercontinental Championship, but admitted that he wanted to wrestle him before he retires.

"Good thing he came back and righted that wrong ... way to go John," RVD said. "I wish [he] had a little longer. I wish things could have worked out to coordinate getting some of that retirement tour action, but everything happens for a reason."

With the "Last Time Is Now Tournament" now underway, which determines Cena's final opponent, many expect that the winner of the competition will not only be given the honor of retiring the 23-year veteran, but also become the new Intercontinental Champion. Last month, it was reported that GUNTHER is the rumored victor of the tournament, who faces "WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans on "Raw" this upcoming Monday.

