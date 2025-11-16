5 Booking Mistakes That Haunt The Vince McMahon Era

Yokozuna losing the WWE Championship in an impromptu match to Hulk Hogan after just defeating Bret Hart in the main event of WrestleMania 9 is still one of the worst booking decisions that McMahon made on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." Yokozuna would lose the title in just 21 seconds to Hogan, who scored the victory after Mr. Fuji attempted to throw salt in the eyes of "The Hulkster" but missed and hit the Samoan legend instead.

There's no doubt that McMahon always loved to rely on Hogan as the company's flag bearer back then, but he already had captured four WWE Championships and main evented WrestleMania eight times before taking down Yokozuna for the belt. Therefore, instead of keeping the title on Hart, who was shaping up to be the next face of the company, or creating a new star in Yokozuna, McMahon opted to conclude WrestleMania 9 with Hogan standing tall – a reoccurring theme throughout the first eight instalments of the event.

Hart would later explain in his book, "Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling," that the WWE locker room was upset once they discovered that Hogan would be winning the title, with names like Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker said to be furious with the decision. "The Hitman" also claimed that Hogan said he would "return the favor" and eventually drop the belt back to him, but those plans never came to fruition despite McMahon's best efforts to convince Hogan otherwise.