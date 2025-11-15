Spoiler: Former Men's IC Champion Making Long-Awaited WWE Return On SmackDown Tonight

Matt Cardona, the former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder in WWE, is making his long-awaited main roster return after a match on "WWE NXT" at the beginning of October. According to a new report from BodySlam+, Cardona is set to be LA Knight's opponent for a chance to face John Cena in the "Last Time is Now" tournament during "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

"The Indie God's" most recent match in "NXT" was a loss to Josh Briggs, but he also took part in the TNA invasion of "NXT" that led to the Showdown special between the brands. His most recent match on the main roster was back in March 2020 when he was defeated by Bobby Lashley during an episode of "WWE Raw."

Cardona and Cena were friends in storyline back in 2012, but it turned into a love triangle storyline when Cena kissed the then-Ryder's love interest, Eve Torres. Cardona was also targeted by Cena's nemesis at the time, Kane, who infamously pushed him off the stage while he was in a wheelchair.