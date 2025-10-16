Matt Cardona Comments On Wrestling First WWE Match In More Than Five Years On NXT

Former WWE star Matt Cardona is jubilant to have returned to WWE five years after his last match, despite the loss.

Cardona, who was let go by WWE in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts, has become one of the most sought-after stars on the indie circuit. The former Zack Ryder, who has featured in promotions like MLW, AEW, and more recently, TNA Wrestling, got the opportunity to return to WWE as part of the WWE-TNA partnership. On this past week's "NXT," he faced Josh Briggs, and even though he lost, he considers the return to WWE as a win.

"Thank you... I may have lost the match, but tonight was a win. I'll never quit...and I'm ALWAYZ READY. @WWENXT," said Cardona.

The following day, the former WWE star looked back on the match — and his return to the WWE ring — and explained why he is the "complete" wrestler.

"Last night, "The Complete" Matt Cardona wrestled on @wwenxt. What does "The Complete" mean? 21+ years in this crazy professional wrestling business. From Major Brother to Edgehead to Broski to Deathmatch King to Indy God and everything in between. Can do it all..."The Total Package" was taken. ALWAYZ READY. I am Matt Cardona...and I am THE COMPLETE!" he added.

Last night, "The Complete" Matt Cardona wrestled on @wwenxt. What does "The Complete" mean? 21+ years in this crazy professional wrestling business. From Major Brother to Edgehead to Broski to Deathmatch King to Indy God and everything in between. Can do it all..."The Total... pic.twitter.com/7j8r75bQq0 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 15, 2025

Cardona has angled for a return to WWE on a full-time basis for quite some time and stated earlier this year that he has now earned the chance to come back to his old stomping grounds. Others in WWE, like WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T also thinks it's time that WWE offered Cardona a full-time deal. Cardona is currently a free agent as he is not under contract with TNA, which means he could return at any time, with one possibility being at next year's Royal Rumble.