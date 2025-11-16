Darby Allin Accepts Major AEW Full Gear Challenge From Top Star

The 2025 AEW Men's Blood and Guts match delivered several doses of brutality — piledrivers through broken glass, stabs from a fork, and a Jay Driller on top of the cage. As an added bonus, The Death Rider's PAC also sent Darby Allin crashing through a pair of flaming tables. Coming out of the latter, PAC has now challenged Allin to a match at AEW Full Gear.

"No doubt if Darby is still alive, he'll want some form of petty revenge," PAC said on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision." "Well, hey, Darby, I'll be honest with you. That's no skin off my ball-sack, you little freak. You want a piece of me? No problem. Me and you. Mano a mano. Anytime, anywhere, and where better than one week from tonight, live on pay-per-view from New Jersey, AEW Full Gear. You see, Darby, you get a chance at retribution, but I get a chance to prove to the entire world live on pay-per-view that a punk like you doesn't belong in the same conversation, never mind the same league as a competitor like me. So Darby, have a little think about it and let me know, won't you? I'll be waiting."

Allin has since accepted PAC's challenge, prompting AEW to make their singles match official for Full Gear, slated for November 22 in Newark's Prudential Center. As of now, there are no additional stipulations attached to PAC vs. Allin.

Elsewhere at Full Gear, "Hangman" Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage. Page previously dethroned The Death Rider's Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion at All In: Texas. AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander will also be in action at Full Gear as she puts her title on the line against Mercedes Mone, who teamed with Death Rider's Marina Shafir in the Women's Blood and Guts match.