Report: Three Big Names Expected At Tonight's WWE Raw In Madison Square Garden

As John Cena's retirement tour nears its end, "WWE Raw" has taken on a special atmosphere, as everyone packs in to get one last look at the 17-time world champion. Tonight's show will emanate from Madison Sqaure Garden in Manhattan, NY, and it appears some major stars are slated to be backstage for Cena's last night in "The World's Most Famous Arena."

According to BodySlam+, former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, and recently returned former Divas Champion AJ Lee are all expected backstage for Monday night's show. There is no word on whether any of them will be on the show itself, or if they will even show up, as the list was only of "expected" WWE stars who were supposed to be backstage.

Morgan has been away from WWE after suffering a dislocated shoulder in June, which forced her to relinquish her half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Reigns could be involved in the show, as his cousins, The Usos, have reunited to take part in the upcoming War Games match at Survivor Series, and a fifth member is needed for their team, though that is purely speculative. As for Lee, her husband CM Punk recently won the World Heavyweight Championship, and there are multiple open spots in the women's War Games match, leaving plenty of opportunities for her to get involved in Monday's show as well.

The show will see the Last Time Is Now Tournament continue, as Gunther returns and Solo Sikoa is set to face a surprise entrant in the tournament to crown John Cena's final opponent.