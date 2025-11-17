More WWE Raw Spoilers: Another Top Wrestler Set To Appear

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," which will mark the final television appearance of John Cena on his retirement tour, is reportedly shaping up to be a big one less than two weeks out from Survivor Series: WarGames. In addition to various other surprise names reportedly backstage, a new report states that "The Beast Incarnate" is also in New York City for the event at Madison Square Garden.

Fightful Select reported on Monday that Brock Lesnar flew into the city privately Sunday night and is expected to be at the arena for "Raw." It had previously been speculated that Lesnar could join the heel team for WarGames, alongside The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson, Logan Paul, and now, Drew McIntyre, who made his allegiance to Paul Heyman, at least for the match, official during "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. According to Fightful in the latest report, as of the last week, Lesnar was set for the match, and will reportedly be part of the closing angle on Monday's episode of the red brand.

Lesnar's last appearance on WWE programming was back in September when he defeated Cena at Wrestlepalooza in the opening match of the event. He made his WWE return following a years-long hiatus at SummerSlam, where he attacked Cena following "The Last Real Champion's" Undisputed WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes.

If "The Beast Incarnate" becomes the fifth member of the heel team for WarGames, he'll be set to take on Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and a fifth member yet to be determined. According to PWInsider Elite, sources indicate Rhodes and McIntyre are set to be at "Raw." The outlet reported that there is word going around that Roman Reigns is expected to be on hand at MSG, as rumors of a babyface "Avengers" WarGames team continue.