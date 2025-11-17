John Cena Recalls Favorite Madison Square Garden Moments Ahead Of Final WWE Raw Match

John Cena will wrestle his final "WWE Raw" match tonight, so it's appropriate that the show is taking place in Madison Square Garden. The New York City venue has been home to some key moments throughout Cena's pro wrestling career, and the WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed a couple of his favorite memories there while appearing on ESPN's "First Take" earlier today.

"I [returned] to the Royal Rumble in 2008 as a surprise," Cena recalled. "I completely tore my right pec off my body. I got it repaired by Doctor James Andrews – he's one of the best. They gave me a great [physical therapy] program and they said I'd be gone for eight months, and I was back in three."

Downplaying his miraculous recovery, Cena called his comeback "an exercise in doing the work." The wrestler remembers the night as one of the rare times that a secret has remained under wraps in WWE. Cena returned that night and made it to the end of the Rumble by flipping Triple H over the top rope.

"I gotta tip my cap to Paul Wight, the 'Big Show,'" Cena continued. "I had a match at WrestleMania 20 where I won the United States Championship, and picked up a 550-pound man to do it, and he's that man. Without him, I don't exist."

Looking ahead to his match on tonight's "Raw" against an unknown opponent, Cena stated that he was excited and shared his desire to make his retirement just as much about the talent around him as it is about himself.

Cena will appear (likely in competition) at WWE Survivor Series WarGames next Saturday, before wrestling his final match against the winner of the Last Time Is Now tournament at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

