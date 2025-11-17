Madison Square Garden Going All Out For John Cena's Final WWE Raw Appearance Tonight

"The World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden in New York City, one of the most important venues in WWE history will once again play host to a huge night, this time, for John Cena's final television appearance of his farewell tour on "WWE Raw." Cena, who won the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio last week, is set to wrestle on the show Monday night, and the arena is going all out to mark the occasion.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), WWE shared that the floor for the event will be furnished with special commemorative "The Last Time is Now" themed chairs, complete with a cartoon Cena doing his signature salute. Outside of the arena, as seen in a post to X by PWInsider, MSG updated its marquee screen to honor Cena, featuring the same farewell tour logo. One photo shared by the outlet shows a "Thank You Cena" image, with photos of "The Last Real Champion's" career within the letters. When the sign rotates between images and advertisements, another shows that "Raw" is sold out on Monday.

Various banners and other tributes to Cena have been erected throughout the arena. CM Punk shared a "Thank You Cena" banner backstage from MSG on his Instagram story. In another X post, WWE shared that a wall featuring Cena's various magazine covers throughout his career had been put up somewhere in the arena.

In addition to Cena's final "Raw" match, "The Last Time is Now" tournament to determine his final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event will continue, with GUNTHER set to take on "WWE NXT's" Je'Von Evans, and Solo Sikoa will take on a mystery opponent.