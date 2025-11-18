WWE Women's US Champion Chelsea Green 'Banned' From International Pro Wrestling HOF

Things are going very well for WWE's Chelsea Green at the moment. Not only is Green once again the WWE Women's United States Champion and one half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions with Ethan Page, but she also got to see her husband, Matt Cardona, make his return to WWE as Zack Ryder this past Friday on "SmackDown." And yet, for all that good fortune, there is one thing that is eluding Green; entry into the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

It wasn't for lack of trying though. On Friday, Green took to X to post a video of her entering the International Pro Wrestling HOF and searching for a plaque with her name on it. As explained by the tour guide, however, Green does not yet have a plaque, or anything else for that matter, in the Hall, prompting Green to take some major exception. Feeling harassed, the guide had no choice but to call over security, who proceeded to "escort" Green out of the building, despite her protests.

"I am a legend and don't you idiots ever forget it!" Green tweeted.

I AM A LEGEND AND DON'T YOU IDIOTS EVER FORGET IT!!!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/irOJbRQAun — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 15, 2025

Early on Sunday morning, the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame posted their own message on Facebook, continuing the feud with Green by "banning" her from the premises permanently.

"Effective Immediately! Chelsea Green is BANNED from the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame," the post said. "On Friday, November 14th, Chelsea Green confronted an official at the museum and complained that her image was not displayed at the Hall of Fame. Our security team had to remove Chelsea when she refused to act appropriately. Her image will now be clearly posted at the entrance to the museum to remind all visitors and guests that appropriate decorum is expected at all times."