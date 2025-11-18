Injured WWE Star Seth Rollins Set For Appearance On Major Netflix Christmas Broadcast

After all the gifts are unwrapped and hot chocolate is sipped, WWE and football fans can look forward to seeing a familiar face on the NFL Christmas Gameday 2025 special. As revealed by Netflix, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will take part in the festivities for the second game of the NFL doubleheader, streaming live on Netflix on Thursday, December 25.

Rollins will serve as a special guest for the pre-show broadcast covering the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game, which is set to kick off 4:30pm ET. The pre-show itself will begin at 4:00pm, with Rollins, NFL Network host Jamie Erdahl, former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall on site in Minneapolis. Throughout 2025, Rollins has appeared as a recurring guest on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

NFL Christmas Gameday 2025 will air on Netflix in English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. The opening game, pitting the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders in Washington, D.C., will start at 1:00pm ET. A pre-game broadcast will precede it with Kay Adams as the desk host. Adams notably attended the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw" on January 6.

Following a shoulder injury he suffered at WWE Crown Jewel, Rollins was stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and is now expected to be sidelined from in-ring action for about six months. Fortunately, his injury hasn't prevented him making appearances related to the football sidelines. In his WWE absence, CM Punk claimed the vacant World Heavyweight championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event by defeating "Main Event" Jey Uso.