WWE World Heavyweight Champ Seth Rollins Rips Pants On Film On Good Morning Football

Like AJ Styles, Omos, and even SpongeBob SquarePants before him, WWE star Seth Rollins has unfortunately split his pants. The embarrassing scene happened during Thursday's broadcast of "Good Morning Football," in which Rollins has appeared as a recurring guest in recent months.

Rollins, dressed in black dress pants, a colorful sweater, and tie, seemed to be lining up for a slam on co-host Sherree Burruss. Upon crouching down, however, Rollins ripped the back of his pants, causing figures in the NFL Network show studio to burst out in laughter. Rollins himself later laughed it off as well.

Rollins is a known fan of the Chicago Bears, so much so that the National Football League invited him to announce a draft pick for the respective team at the 2025 NFL Draft. Last year, Rollins faced a similarly awkward moment when former Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton knocked him onto the field from the stands during the Bears' game against the Indianapolis Colts. Afterward Rollins was ejected, with security personally escorting him off the field.

In the wrestling ring, Rollins now reigns as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion following a fake knee injury and a successful Money in the Bank cash-in on "The Second City Saint" CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam. He also leads The Vision, a group consisting of himself, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and the "Oracle" Paul Heyman, on "WWE Raw." Looking ahead, Rollins will defend his newly-won title against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a fatal-four-way match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.