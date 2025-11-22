AEW's Tony Khan: Mercedes Mone's Belt Collector Run Shows 'It's Not About Pure Greed'

To date, Mercedes Mone's championship belt collection has reached a peak of 13 titles that span across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia and several European countries. While appearing on "Z100 New York," AEW President Tony Khan shared insight into Mone's seemingly still growing stockpile, noting that much of it has resulted from her passion for professional wrestling, rather than money.

"With all the commitments Mercedes taken on, I think it's really impressive," Khan said. "I've said it before and I'll say it again, that shows it's not about pure greed and money for Mercedes because a lot of these places she's wrestling, Winnipeg, Canada, Denmark, they're not the highest paying places. She's not really making money from these. She loves wrestling. She loves building up companies. She loves meeting new young stars and she really cares about the craft and the sport of wrestling. It's about a competition, so as a competitor, she wants to go out and fight all over the world."

Within the independent circuit, Mone has captured championships in promotions such as RevPro, BODYSLAM, Winnipeg Pro Wrestling, European Wrestling Association, and most recently, APAC Wrestling. At AEW Full Gear, Mone has the opportunity to claim more gold under the AEW banner as she challenges Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's Championship.

"The CEO" has held the AEW TBS Championship for over 500 days, beginning with a win over Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing 2024. Should she defeat Statlander at Full Gear, she will become the first female double champion in AEW history.

"I think that Kris Statlander is somebody who has been fighting in AEW from the very, very beginning. She worked really hard to get a world title shot and then she went a long time without a world title shot," Khan said. "She has been the TBS Champion, but she worked her way up to the very top of the profession, became the world champion."

