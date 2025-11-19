Tony Khan Discusses The Affordability Of AEW PPVs

While ticket prices for WWE events have increased dramatically over the past few years, AEW has capitalized on that by making its ticket prices much lower and affordable, even at the marquee pay-per-view events that the company holds throughout the year. This is something AEW President Tony Khan was asked about during a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," as well the possibility of lowering the purchase price of pay-per-views, or even having them be part of a subscription service on HBO MAX for no extra cost.

"Something I've been really conscious of and have tried to stay consistent with is maintaining great prices for families and friends to come and watch the shows at an affordable price to be an AEW fan, and I think we've done a fantastic job with that" As for the price of pay-per-views, Khan is happy with the fact that the current price has stayed the same since 2019. "It's $49.99, and now you can get the events on lots of outlets that we've added over the years for that price of $49,99. Amazon Prime, YouTube, a lot of great places that are great partners, but our media partnership that really drives the engine that is AEW is AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery." Khan went on to remind everyone that HBO MAX subscribers also get the AEW pay-per-views at a discounted price of $39.99.

Khan would round off by showing his appreciation to those fans who do purchase all of the AEW pay-per-views, revealing that despite his immense wealth, he wasn't allowed to buy every wrestling pay-per-view when he was growing up due to their cost. He stated that is fully appreciative of the fans for sticking with AEW and spending their hard-earned money on their marquee events, but still wants to make them affordable to as many people as possible.