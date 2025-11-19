Dolph Ziggler Offers Reaction To WWE Raw Return

This past Monday, on "WWE Raw," Dolph Ziggler (AKA Nic Nemeth) made his return to the company after two years away. Ziggler wrestled Solo Sikoa in the Last Time Is Now tournament to crown John Cena's final opponent, but The MFT leader came out on top. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth was in a cheerful mood while discussing his "Raw" return.

"I had to hide out all day, which was fun," Nemeth said. "In 20 years, I got to watch so many people hide. ... I never got to do the hiding. So I had all black on, and I put a ski mask over my face and sunglasses, and they pulled me into the loading dock. ... I got to hide out for five or six hours."

Though he and the company went to those extreme lengths to keep it secret, Nic was informed by his brother and tag team partner, Ryan Nemeth, that the news leaked several hours prior to the show. Still, Nemeth had an excellent experience making his return in Madison Square Garden.

Bobby Roode, Nemeth's former tag team partner, is now a producer with the company and served as Nemeth's WWE liaison for "Raw." Nemeth credited Roode for being excellent at his job and also shared his appreciation for being included in the tournament related to Cena's retirement.

"Since [there's] a new stage, I didn't know there are people behind you," Nemeth continued. "That sound is a real thing and you feed off of it. And a couple times, you get light-headed and see some sparks, then you [know] it's a good night out."

Nemeth acknowledged that his return felt a little different than what he'd been used to in WWE, both because things had changed there and because he was appearing as a guest. His main goal with the match against Sikoa was to give fans just a few moments to remember, and he hopes the two of them accomplished that on Monday night.

