WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Explains How His Wrestling Career Led To Breathing Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash hasn't always had it easy when it comes to his health. The nWo founding father's bad luck began while attempting to play basketball professionally overseas, when he suffered an ACL tear in Germany that ended his career. It's continued to this day as well, as Nash continues to face the possibility of neck fusion surgery, and a recent revelation that scar tissue on his heart indicated he may have suffered a minor heart attack decades earlier, something especially scary given his father died young from a heart attack.

Alas, the wrestling business hasn't been helpful to Nash's health either. The most notable examples of this came back in 2002, when Nash suffered a biceps injury that kept him out several months, only to return and immediately go back on the shelf for nine months due to tearing his quadricep muscle. But while those injuries may have been the most painful in the moment, another kind of injury in his career that has led to him developing breathing issues during the latter half of his life.

Recently on "Kliq This," Nash and co-host Sean Oliver were discussing past complaints fans had regarding how Nash's breathing sounded on the show, particularly when it came to Nash's nasal breathing. Nash and Oliver both credited an apnea mask for helping him with his breathing, before revealing that the reason for his troubles, and for needing to use the mask, was due to the amount of times he broke his nose while wrestling.

"My nose doesn't work," Nash said. "My nose has been broken so many times that I can't breathe out of it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription