What Cody Rhodes Did At WWE Hell In A Cell That He Thinks Will Never Be Done Again

After his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made WWE history two months later at Hell In A Cell when he wrestled Seth Rollins inside the cage with a torn pectoral muscle. The opening visual of Rhodes unveiling the bruise on the right side of his body is one of the most unforgettable moments of the night, but "The American Nightmare" being able to deliver a 25-minute match while being injured was beyond impressive. However, Rhodes has honestly admitted that he didn't inform WWE about the severity of his torn pec, and during a recent interview with "All The Smoke," he outlined his reasoning for keeping the injury a secret.

"There was really no element of preparation because I'll be honest, I didn't think I would be able to wrestle, and a lot of me being able to wrestle is maybe at the time I was scary enough or intimidating enough or forceful enough with everyone I spoke to from a office level who's in charge of me going out there ... I just wasn't allowing the conversation to get to a place where I wasn't wrestling. We were the main event. Peacock had seen a big surge in subs for Hell In A Cell, and I'd also not been the main event before," he explained. "We don't power through anymore. That might have been the very last example of let's power through."

Rhodes expressed that Rollins was the perfect person to wrestle in that scenario, but believes it would be best if they avoided each other for the foreseeable future, as "The Visionary" picked up an injury during their most recent encounter together at Crown Jewel last month.