Cody Rhodes put his body on the line against Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In A Cell and it reportedly left colleagues backstage more than impressed. According to WrestleVotes, Rhodes’ performance in the main event of the premium live event, despite having a completely torn pectoral muscle, garnered a positive reaction from the folks backstage.

“I’ve had multiple sources reach out this morning w/ exemplary words for the performance Cody Rhodes put in last night,” tweeted the account. “Credit to Seth Rollins as well. Those at Gorilla were said to have LOVED the match. A modern-day, all-time classic HIAC that WWE will treat as much going forward.”

Rhodes vs. Rollins III elicited a similar reaction online with colleagues and luminaries alike as the right side of Rhodes’ chest and upper arm was a deep reddish-purple. The color progressively got more red as the match went on and the injury played a major factor in the way the match was structured.

A yellow polka-dotted Rollins sought to attack Rhodes’ injury early on by striking it with a kendo stick. The stakes became even higher early on as Rhodes took some wild bumps that included being thrown into the walls of the Cell, having his torn pectoral whipped by a yellow polka-dotted weight belt, and going through a table. As the match progressed, both men wound up going through tables and several finishing moves were executed, including Pedigrees. A bull rope was introduced mid-way through the battle, a call-back to some of Dusty Rhodes’ most infamous matches, as well as the sledgehammer that WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has used on both superstars at various points in their careers.

Cody ended up sealing the victory for himself when The American Nightmare caught Rollins with two Cross Rhodes before lastly deciding to wield the sledgehammer himself, cracking Rollins in the skull and covering the Visionary for the 1-2-3 finish.

Rhodes first suffered a partial tear of the pectoral while working with Rollins on “WWE Raw” last Monday, but completely tore the muscle off the bone when trying to work out on Friday.

