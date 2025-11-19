Bully Ray Hints At Animosity Between Brock Lesnar & CM Punk After WWE Raw Conclusion

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to "WWE Raw," after a hiatus following his Wrestlepalooza victory over John Cena, to join the heel team for WarGames, uniting with The Vision, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. Upon his return, Lesnar threw around members of the babyface team, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. When breaking down the confrontation between teams on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray hinted at some potential animosity between Punk and Lesnar, which he clocked by the way he believed Lesnar hit a move on "The Second City Saint."

"When you saw Brock German [suplex] Punk [Monday] night, that was anything but crisp," he explained. "You should be concerned for anybody that Brock grabs ahold of. And, as a guy who spent many nights in a ring with a young Brock Lesnar, I know for a fact he is going to German you based on how he feels about you. See the way he threw Punk? See the way he threw Cody? Moving on."

Dave LaGreca commented that it was like hearing a story about Andre the Giant in the ring with the likes of Randy Savage of Big John Studd. Andre would notoriously work a little stiffer with guys he wasn't fond of, including Studd and the "Macho Man." Bully Ray said Lesnar is "very much that way."

"He has earned the [right] to be that way, and if you don't earn your stripes with Brock, you earned getting dumped on your head," he said. "And he don't give a f***, because he knows you're not going to say anything."

