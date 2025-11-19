CM Punk Jokes That Zohran Mamdani Is Why He's Free Despite Police Brawl On WWE Raw

It's safe to say that whenever a WarGames match is happening, the tension is likely going to be high between the two teams. But it boiled over on "WWE Raw" this past Monday, when upcoming WarGames participants Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and the Usos once again squared off with The Vision, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre, in a wild brawl that saw Brock Lesnar return to side with the latter, before Roman Reigns returned to side with the former. In between it all, police officers got involved, leading to the wrestlers even brawling with the police, most notably Rhodes and Punk.

The hectic ending was brought up when Punk stopped by "WGN News" on Wednesday, with one of the hosts even asking Punk how he managed to avoid "arrest" and if he was in any hot water. Punk assured everyone that he had nothing to worry about, even crediting an unlikely source as being behind why he'll be facing no repercussions.

"New York's going through a great transition right now," Punk said. "They elected a fantastic mayor. So in January, he's going to take over, so I think my stay of execution will be pushed back. I'll be okay."

Punk is referencing Zohran Mamdani, who recently was elected mayor of New York City after defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in a highly publicized race. Oddly enough, Mamdani is a wrestling fan, having been captured on video attending "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Arthur Ashe Stadium back in 2021, where Mamdani could be see watching in awe as Bryan Danielson wrestled Kenny Omega. Punk just so happened to be on that show as well, defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in singles action on the "Rampage" portion of the show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WGN News" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription