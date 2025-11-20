Queen Aminata Catches Up With Top AEW Stars Before & After Women's Blood & Guts Match

Despite being part of the initial challenge for the historic match, Queen Aminata was unable to compete in Blood & Guts due to a neck injury, and she was replaced in the match by Mina Shirakawa. She made a brief appearance, in a neck brace, to run off the also injured Penelope Ford, but wasn't involved further in the bout that saw the heel team defeat the babyfaces when "Timeless" Toni Storm surrendered on behalf of Shirakawa during a beating. Aminata caught up with some of the women involved in the match, which she chronicled in her latest YouTube vlog.

Backstage, Aminata first checked in with Madison Rayne, who said she was nervous for the first-ever women's Blood & Guts. Aminata asked Rayne a question she said she'd ask everyone, if Rayne brought a tampon, "because we're going to bleed!" When she caught up with Storm to ask if she was ready for the match, Aminata was met with a, "Do I look like I'm f****** ready?!" from the "Timeless" one.

Aminata filmed herself watching the match from backstage, where she commented to the camera that even though she wasn't wrestling, she was nervous. Following the bout, she filmed a bloody Kris Statlander and asked how she felt.

"I wish you were out there. Maybe we would have won," Statlander lamented.

Jamie Hayter confirmed she chipped her tooth, smiling for the camera, though she told her tag team partner she felt "alright." Finally, Aminata visited Willow Nightingale and counted the staples she had in her head following the match, which ended up being six.

Elsewhere in the vlog, Aminata also got checked out by an AEW doctor, though off-camera, and said that her neck wasn't quite there yet. The star wasn't wearing the neck brace in her video.