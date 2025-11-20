CM Punk On Being In WWE For Last John Cena Run: 'I Feel Like I'm Skating With Gretzky'

CM Punk shared a tremendous in-ring chemistry with John Cena, and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion has now paid a touching tribute to his former rival by comparing him to an ice hockey legend.

Punk and Cena had a long rivalry during the former's first run in WWE, which was renewed briefly earlier this year. Ahead of Cena's retirement, Punk has talked fondly about the 17-time world champion and his retirement tour, likening it to being on the ice with Wayne Gretzky.

"On 13th in DC, we're gonna do Saturday Night's Main Event, and it is going to be the John Cena farewell. End of a great tour," he said to "WGN News." "[It's] A real treat to come back to WWE to be a witness to John, you know, gracefully bowing out and retiring. I'm a small part of his story, and I'm proud to be that small part, and it's been everything to me. I'm a fan of his, just like people are fans of me, so being around him and being there to experience him, like just kind of gracefully, I feel like I'm skating with Gretzky during his last couple of games."

Cena had his final match and appearance on "WWE Raw" this past week, and following the show, Punk addressed the audience and lavished praise on Cena, highlighting how he has been at the top in WWE during various eras. He dedicated the night to Cena before requesting Cena's music and walking out of the arena. The current Intercontinental Champion has just two dates remaining, the first of which will be at Survivor Series, where he will defend the aforementioned title against the former holder, Dominik Mysterio. He will round off his legendary career on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will face the winner of the "Last Time Is Now" tournament.