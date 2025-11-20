WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/14/2025

"WWE SmackDown" has continued its upward trend in the overall viewership and ratings, albeit slightly. Last week's show, which aired from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, also ranked highly for the night on cable.

As per "Programming Insider," viewership for the November 14, 2025, edition of "SmackDown" drew 1,158,000 viewers, up by just a percent from last week's number of 1,141,000. But, promisingly for the show, the viewership numbers were higher than the trailing four-week average of 1,100,000, according to "Wrestlenomics," with the show bouncing back from its 2025 low of 933,000, which occurred on the October 31 episode.

The 18-49 key demographic ratings for the show also saw a small bump, rising from last week's 0.26 to 0.27, while the blue brand ranked #2 on cable in the ratings. The college football game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Clemson Tigers topped the ratings for the night on cable, garnering nearly double the ratings at 0.53, while it drew 2.5 million total viewers.

Last week's show featured a few title matches, which included the main event, where Cody Rhodes defended his world title against Bronson Reed, which the former won by disqualification. Following the match, Drew McIntyre appeared to join Paul Heyman's WarGames team. The other title match saw WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov successfully defend his title against Axiom. There were also two Last Time Is Now first-round matches, which saw Jey Uso defeat The Miz and LA Knight get one over the returning Matt Cardona.