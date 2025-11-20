Tony Khan Wishes Former AEW TNT Champion The Best In WWE

AEW CEO Tony Khan has discussed Miro, aka Rusev in WWE, and his return to WWE after leaving AEW.

Rusev left AEW earlier this year and returned to WWE, and Khan explained that the two had differing ideas on how Miro should be portrayed on AEW television. In an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Khan noted that Rusev seemed to be happy in WWE and said he was glad to see him doing well.

"Miro is a great wrestler, and he was great in AEW. He was a TNT champion," he began. "And I think he and I just had, at times, different visions of things, but that's okay 'cause everybody's entitled to different opinions and different ideas. And really, that's what this all is. It's different ideas. And we just kind of drifted into some different ideas of what we thought we should be doing, and that's okay. And I think he'd worked in WWE before, and that clearly was a good experience for him. So, he clearly was excited to go back, and he did go back. So, I wish him the best, and you know that's what he's doing now. But that must make sense for him, and that must be why he wanted to do it."

Rusev had a five-year run in AEW, during which he held the TNT Championship once, before he and the promotion reportedly mutually agreed to end his tenure. After his exit from AEW, some reports alleged that Rusev refused to lose during his AEW stint, an accusation that the "WWE Raw" has strongly refuted. He pointed out the various instances when he lost in AEW and accepted that losing is a part of the pro wrestling business. He recently reflected on not having the opportunity to wrestle often during his time in AEW, stating that he missed doing what he loves — wrestling.