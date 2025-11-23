Former WWE Star Had Beef With Commentary After John Cena Hit His Finisher

John Cena's retirement tour has been filled with Easter eggs and tributes to some of his most prominent opponents over the years, including some with which he won't get the chance to square up before it's all said and done. One of those opponents, Bishop Dyer, fka Baron Corbin, recently appeared on "The Velvet Ropes" and reacted to Cena paying homage to him by hitting his End of Days finisher on Logan Paul at Clash In Paris in August.

"I wasn't watching the show in real time," said Dyer, who added that he was busy playing with his kids at the time, but when he opened his phone to find an overwhelming amount of X notifications, he knew something noteworthy had happened. "[It was] just flooded with Cena hitting Logan Paul with the End of Days." He was honored at the tribute and said it came in classic Cena fashion. "That's what makes John special is he's not gonna [say], 'Hey, you should watch the show. There might be something for you.' He just does it and if you're paying attention, you'll know it's for you."

As appreciative as he was, Dyer noted that paying it back for all that Cena has done for him would be nearly impossible. "It was a cool tip of the cap from him to me for what we've done together," he said. "I would have to hit 500 AAs to give him the respect that he's bestowed on me, career-wise, and the knowledge and also friendship."

The only thing that fell short about the spot for Dyer was the description of the move on WWE commentary. "I have to fight Wade Barrett at some point now," he said. "He called it some kind of flatliner thing and I was like, 'No, you d***. It's the End of Days. Get it right!'

