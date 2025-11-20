AEW Announces Full Gear 2025 Tailgate Brawl Opponents For Eddie Kingston & HOOK

For the past month, Eddie Kingston and HOOK have found themselves squaring off with The Opps, assisting "Hangman" Adam Page in his rivalry with their leader Samoa Joe, and even unsuccessfully challenging the group, alongside Page, for the AEW World Trios Championships. But with Joe and Page now set to wrestle at Full Gear in a steel cage match, and Opps members Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata both indisposed following singles matches with Page, it left Kingston and HOOK with little to do this Saturday, leading to them issuing an open challenge Wednesday night.

That challenge was answered just a day later. Taking to X on Thursday, AEW announced that Kingston and HOOK's request had been answered by Anthony Henry and JD Drake of The Workhorsemen. As a result, the two teams will now face off on the Tailgate Brawl prior to Full Gear, joining a card that features the return of Big Boom AJ, a $200K four-way tag team match, and Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Neon defending the CMLL World Trios Championships against Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero.

#AEWTailgateBrawl

7ET/4PT, TNT + HBO Max

SATURDAY, 11/22!@RealJDDrake+@AntnyHenry vs Eddie Kingston + @730HOOK Kingston + HOOK sent out an open challenge for Tailgate Brawl +The Workhorsemen stepped up! They'll COLLIDE at the #AEWFullGear Tailgate Brawl, THIS SATURDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/GDtRUHFGg8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

The Workhorsemen will likely prove to be a tougher task for Kingston and Hook than the Frat House did at WrestleDream's Tailgate Brawl a month ago, while also putting Kingston against two foes he knows very well, dating back to their days on the independent scene. Drake has credited Kingston with getting him his job in AEW during the pandemic, while Henry and Kingston notably clashed at Ring of Honor Final Battle 2023, with Kingston picking up the win.

Tailgate Brawl will be the first match Drake and Henry have had in a month, since they lost a trios match on Ring of Honor. The duo have only been regularly teaming again since July, having both missed extended period of time due to injury over the last year.