Big E Thinks Fans Have A Double Standard Regarding WWE Star Nikki Bella

Big E continued by commenting on Bella turning to the dark side, explaining that he was growing tired of watching her trying to help the younger generation of stars and is excited to see a more intense version of her character going forward.

"I love this for Nikki, I do. Her giving her flowers to this current generation, it's beautiful to see, but I don't wanna see a Nikki Bella who is just bigging up the younger folks and is saying, 'You're doing a great job and I'm here to be your friend.' I wanna see a Nikki Bella who was going after world titles. I wanna see a Nikki Bella, who is ruthless, and that's the Nikki that we came to know and love. That's the Nikki from a decade ago that was on top ... That's the problem with friendships in WWE, anytime people come together and they're friendly for a bit, I'm just counting down the days where it eventually implodes."

Big E admitted that it may have taken an entire decade for The New Day to break up, but feels that eventually friends or factions decide to part ways in WWE. The 39-year-old added that he's interested to watch a more focused version of Bella moving ahead, and is eager to discover what plans WWE has for her in the near future.

