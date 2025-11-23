Big E Thinks Fans Have A Double Standard Regarding WWE Star Nikki Bella
Earlier this month, Nikki Bella shockingly turned heel on "WWE Raw" when she betrayed Stephanie Vaquer and set her sights on her Women's World Championship. On November 29, Bella will get her opportunity to defeat Vaquer for the gold at Survivor Series, though many fans have questioned if WWE will put the title on her given that she's 40 years of age and nearing the end of her career. This led former WWE Champion Big E to sound off on "Raw Recap" following Bella's heel turn, stating that there continues to be a double standard for female performers winning a world championship at an older age compared to the men on the roster.
"We don't have these conversations about [CM] Punk having to prove himself to this current generation or this current locker room. I don't know if we always have these same conversations with the men who've done great things, and look, people can feel the way that they want to about Nikki. They can have their opinions, but I have met so many people who, I'm telling you, the impact of Total Divas and Nikki Bella is real. There are so many women who got into this industry because of that show and because of the Bella Twins ... her impact I think is something we don't quite talk about enough."
Big E shares more thoughts on Nikki Bella's heel turn
Big E continued by commenting on Bella turning to the dark side, explaining that he was growing tired of watching her trying to help the younger generation of stars and is excited to see a more intense version of her character going forward.
"I love this for Nikki, I do. Her giving her flowers to this current generation, it's beautiful to see, but I don't wanna see a Nikki Bella who is just bigging up the younger folks and is saying, 'You're doing a great job and I'm here to be your friend.' I wanna see a Nikki Bella who was going after world titles. I wanna see a Nikki Bella, who is ruthless, and that's the Nikki that we came to know and love. That's the Nikki from a decade ago that was on top ... That's the problem with friendships in WWE, anytime people come together and they're friendly for a bit, I'm just counting down the days where it eventually implodes."
Big E admitted that it may have taken an entire decade for The New Day to break up, but feels that eventually friends or factions decide to part ways in WWE. The 39-year-old added that he's interested to watch a more focused version of Bella moving ahead, and is eager to discover what plans WWE has for her in the near future.
