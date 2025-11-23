Kyle Fletcher Names AEW Wrestlers He Believes Are Underrated

An ever-growing roster generally means less television time for individual talents of All Elite Wrestling. Still, Kyle Fletcher is holding out hope that certain colleagues of his will shine in it more. During an interview with "TMZ Inside The Ring," Fletcher revealed which AEW stars he believes are underrated.

"We have such a stacked roster. I think at any given point you could chuck any of these people in the back in the ring and they'd kill it. I'll preface it by saying that," Fletcher said. "A couple of the guys, Lee Johnson, Blake Christian, last year I had a couple of Ring of Honor TV Title defenses against Lee. I think they're great and every time they show up on television, I'm always amazed. I'm like, 'Oh, these guys are so good.' They're a couple."

"PAC is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time and he hasn't gotten a lot of singles opportunities recently. He's going up against Darby Allin at Full Gear. I'm so excited to see that. He is, again, one of my favorite wrestlers to watch still to this day, so I'm very excited for that, to see him get some more opportunities in the ring in singles stuff."

Since turning on his long-time ally Will Ospreay and morphing into "The ProtoStar," Fletcher's AEW television presence has rapidly expanded, with a reign as TNT Champion coming in 2025 as well. Meanwhile, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson are regular fixtures in Ring of Honor, AEW's sister promotion. PAC, a former AEW International Champion, returned to programming at AEW All Out following a stint on the sidelines due to injury. While sporting shorter hair and a buffer physique, he remains a loyal member of The Death Riders, led by Jon Moxley.

