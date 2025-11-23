IYO SKY Reveals Which WWE Women She Still Wants To Face

IYO SKY has gone on to become one of the most successful Joshi wrestlers of all time since her debut in 2007, dominating companies like STARDOM in Japan and WWE in North America, to the point where she is routinely called one of the best wrestlers in the entire world. In WWE alone, she has won almost everything that there is to win, and wrestled nearly all of the biggest female names in the company. However, there are a handful of names that she is yet to have straight singles matches with, and during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet, SKY revealed who she still wants to wrestle.

"Alexa Bliss. Maybe I've never had a singles match, I only had a tag match...Becky Lynch I think...Yeah I want to have a match with her also." As SKY said, she has already crossed paths with Bliss over the years in tag team matches, even trading the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships between each other in 2022 when SKY was part of Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai while Bliss was teaming with the pre-Damage CTRL version of Asuka. Despite wanting a singles match against Bliss, the next time SKY will share a ring with her will be as partners as the two women are set to be part of the same team in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 29.

As for Lynch, SKY actually has wrestled the current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion one-on-one, with that match taking place on the March 27, 2023 episode of "WWE Raw." Lynch picked up the win on that night, but a lot has changed since then, and a singles match between the two women today would likely look wildly different.

