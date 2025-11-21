Bully Ray Hopes Maxxine Dupri's Title Win Leads To A Rivalry With This WWE Star
Maxxine Dupri's WWE Women's Intercontinental title win over Becky Lynch came as a surprise to many, but Bully Ray saw it coming, pointing out how she's improved in the ring and discussing whom she could face next.
Ray analyzed Dupri's win on this past week's "WWE Raw" on "Busted Open" and said that the reps she has been put in at the Dungeon with Natalya have worked wonders for the new champ.
"I was not shocked, they were setting Maxxine up for this moment as the weeks were unfolding. They're giving Maxxine a real shot," he began. "It's a good moment for Maxine. Yes, I see the improvement in Maxxine. Yes, I see how her time at the Dungeon has helped her a lot."
Despite the praise, he pointed out one issue that he sees in Maxxine's in-ring repertoire, which he feels needs correction.
"Great job by Nattie, but what Maxxine needs to work on in the ring is not being so robotic and just thinking about what's coming next. To me, it's very glaring, so she needs to — hopefully, Nattie can work with her on becoming a calmer performer in the ring. Unfortunately, I don't think Maxxine gets a lot of time to get reps under her belt. I don't know what her schedule is like, but I do know she trains with Nattie. A lot of the stuff being done is very — you see it coming from a mile away. Try to perform more in the moment and make everything look more genuine, but yes, definite steps forward for Maxxine."
Maxxine's win didn't come just from Natalya's training, but also from a little assistance from AJ Lee, whose appearance ringside distracted Lynch, which the new champ capitalized on.
Ray on who should be Maxxine's next opponent
Bully Ray also feels that now is the right time for Natalya to showcase her different side, the one that she has shown in non-WWE appearances earlier this year. He thinks that there's a built-in storyline, thanks to Natalya and Maxxine's relationship.
"I think we're all patiently and hopefully waiting for the right opportunity to get the version of Nattie that we all want to see, or get the version of Natalya that we all want to see, which is Nattie," he said. "I think the table is set now that Maxxine is the champion and, you know, Nattie can become jealous because Nattie's the one that got her there."
Ray reminded fans how Natalya was unsuccessful in her attempt to take the title off of Becky Lynch, which could be tied into a storyline with Maxxine.
"Becky beat Nattie quite handily a couple of months ago, but Maxine got the one, two, three. Nattie could always say, 'Yeah, but you needed help from AJ Lee. And Maxine can be like, 'Why can't you be happy for me?' And Nattie's like, 'I am happy for you, but don't forget who got you to this place,'" Ray added.
He pointed out that Natalya, the experienced veteran, could be jealous that Maxxine has got more opportunities and even won a title that she hasn't, which could be the basis of their feud. Natalya previously praised the Women's Intercontinental Champion for her dedication to getting better in the ring, and was thoroughly impressed in her first match with Lynch.