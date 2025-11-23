Bobby Fish Contrasts Management Styles Of WWE's Triple H & AEW's Tony Khan

Bobby Fish has had the opportunity to wrestle for both AEW's Tony Khan and WWE's Triple H, and he has detailed the major differences in their style of managing a wrestler.

Fish wrestled for "The Game" when the WWE Hall of Famer headed NXT, and later had a little under a year-long run with AEW under Khan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion, who has previously praised Triple H for the way he handled The Undisputed Era in NXT, discussed the major differences between the managerial styles of the WWE and AEW heads in a recent interview with "TMZ Sports."

"I think Hunter's a bit more of a presence, a physical presence, and to get an audience with Hunter is not always possible, but inevitable. So, as a performer, you kind of know, like, 'Okay, well, sh*t, it might not be today, but I'll get him before the end of the week. You understand that no, it's just that he's busy and Tony's busy, too. So, I can't say that doesn't hold up as well. But I never doubted that if I needed Hunter's ear for something that I wouldn't eventually get there. And with Tony, it didn't happen. I can only go based on that 'cause like I'm not here in any way to sh*t talk Tony either."

The former AEW star revealed that it was tough to have a meeting with Khan as he is a "quiet and reserved" person, even though he understood how busy Khan is due to the numerous things he has to handle. Fish, who was released by WWE in 2021, also expressed interest in potentially making a return to the promotion, stating that facing AJ Styles is a dream match he would love to have. Since his WWE exit, he has wrestled in the indies, as well as MLW.