Bron Breakker Defeats Other WWE Stars In Contest Of Balancing A Quarter On A Lemon

What do "The Genius of the Sky" IYO SKY, "Mami" Rhea Ripley, "The Maverick" Logan Paul, "The Problem" Solo Sikoa, "The Butcher of The Bloodline" Tama Tonga, "Hot Mess" Chelsea Green, and one-half of the Secret Hervice, Alba Fyre, all have in common? They all were or currently are coveted champions; however, they cannot fulfill the internet's newest challenge.

Recorded and then uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter), WWE prompted these wrestlers with the task to see if they could successfully balance a quarter on a lemon in a glass of water. After multiple attempts, none of the stars listed above conquered this new craze. To their surprise, one man did: Bron Breakker.

Since kicking their former leader Seth Rollins to the curb, The Vision has been on a warpath to the top. With WWE Survivor Series WarGames looming next Saturday in San Diego, California, it appears the teams for the Men's traditional match are set. Breakker, Bronson Reed, their newest allies in Drew McIntyre and Paul, and the returning Brock Lesnar are looking to obliterate the WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and "The OTC" Roman Reigns.