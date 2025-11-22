Pre-Taped WWE SmackDown Spoilers: Sheamus Replacement, Last Time Is Now Semifinalists

Following the news that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and participant in John Cena's "Last Time Is Now" tournament, Sheamus, will be out of the remaining contests due to a shoulder injury, a new replacement has been determined.

This past Friday, "WWE SmackDown" held two tapings at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The second taping will air next Friday. Of the spoilers reported for next week's show, via Fightful, it appears that The Miz will be given a second chance in this historic tournament. One of the many foes on Cena's list throughout his 25-year career, "The A-Lister" will seek redemption in his place in the tournament, when he faces quarterfinalist, LA Knight, next Friday. Knight won his opening round match against the returning and first mystery opponent in the tournament, Zack Ryder. As for The Miz, his "Awesome" technique fell short to "Main Event" Jey Uso, who won their contested opening round match on the November 14 episode of "SmackDown."

The "Last Time Is Now" tournament will determine who will become "The Never Seen 17's" final opponent in his hard fought and decorated tenure career on Saturday, December 13. As of this report, another one of the quarterfinal matches will air next Friday, with Uso versus Rusev. The other two quarterfinal matches, which will be showcased at a later time, include Penta challenging Solo Sikoa and GUNTHER taking on Carmelo Hayes. Additional spoilers, including which two Superstars will advance to the semifinals, can be found here.