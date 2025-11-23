AEW Dynamite & Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/19/2025

The three-hour "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" episodes, which served as the go-home show for Full Gear, saw a drop in viewership and ratings for the former, while the latter showed a huge increase in both metrics.

"Dynamite," which aired first and was a two-hour show, dropped to 491,000 viewers for the November 19 edition of the show, as compared to the 600,000 it drew last week, as per "Programming Insider." The number, "Wrestlenomics" reports, is an 18 percent decline when comparing the two weeks. While the overall viewership saw a sizable dip, the 18-49 key demographic ratings performed worse, as they reduced from 0.15 for last week's show to 0.10 for this past week's show, ranking #7 on cable that night.

While "Dynamite" performed poorly compared to the recent viewership and ratings for the show, "Collision," which aired right after "Dynamite," performed superbly. Viewership rose by 47 percent when compared with the previous week, growing from 219,000 to 322,000 for the one-hour show. This was the first time the show crossed the 300,000 mark since the September 17 edition, where it drew 535,000. The ratings also witnessed an upward trend, rising from 0.03 to 0.07, ranking #16 on cable.

The show seemingly benefitted from the three matches that were on it, which included an AEW Women's World Tag Team tournament qualifier, featuring the teams of Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne, and Anna Jay and Tay Melo, while the main event saw Mercedes Mone unify the Lineal and Interim ROH Women's World Television Championships.