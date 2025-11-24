Son Of Late WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Training With NWA Star, Won't Rule Out In-Ring Debut

There could be another Hogan wrestling in the squared circle soon as the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, has teased getting in the ring.

The reality TV star, who was on WWE television for the ten-bell salute on "WWE Raw" after his father's passing, recently spoke to "TMZ Sports" about following in his father's footsteps.

"You never know, man," he replied when asked if he wanted to become a wrestler. "I've always loved the business, and you know, just obviously it makes me feel so much closer to dad being around the business and being kind of in that environment. So, you know, I have a lot of love for it and like I said, it's in the blood. So, you never know."

Hogan said that he's in good shape to wrestle, and even recently posted a selfie with NWA's Bryan Idol in front of a wrestling ring. He also detailed if he is in touch with WWE, revealing that he tries to keep in contact with many in the business.

"I've always been in touch with everybody, and you know, I always try to stay in touch with everybody, and I like to be close to those guys and close to the environment and the company. Like I said, it's a family," he said.

"Fightful Select" has reported on the news after having got in touch with some sources in WWE, who claimed that they had not heard about Hogan wrestling in the promotion. Nick had previously trained to be a wrestler, as revealed by former WCW President and close friend of the Hogans, Eric Bischoff, who said that Nick had trained at WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's wrestling school. Bischoff recalled that the younger Hogan suffered a shoulder injury, which may have discouraged him from trying to follow in his father's footsteps.