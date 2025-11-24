WWE Star Cody Rhodes Identifies Moment When Wrestlers Began Treating Him Differently

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has detailed the contrasting way he was treated by his peers in the industry before he won the world title compared to how he is treated now.

Rhodes' rise to the world title was one of the most compelling storylines in recent WWE history, which resulted in him getting adulation and support from all corners. However, that support — at least from fellow wrestlers — has waned according to Rhodes, who spoke about it on comedian Bert Kreischer's "Bertcast" podcast.

"On the way to the WWE Championship, I felt like everyone in the industry — from every company, from every independent I'd ever done, every corner of the earth, talked to me every second of every day, watched every segment I was part of, rooted for it. It was very real this climb to the top," he said. "Then it happened and then it happened again. So, here you are, two-time WWE Champion, and here you've been presented by WWE leadership as one of the faces of the company. The moment the 'corporate Cody' kind of became a thing, I don't hear from any of them."

Rhodes spoke candidly about needing his friends even now, despite being at the top of the WWE mountain. "The American Nightmare" also opened up about his career insecurities, admitting that he has wondered whether he has stopped progressing or if there is more left in his current run.

"I so badly wish they did [speak to me] because internally every segment I am in, I don't want to just have my head above water; I want to excel. But I feel like I'm just treading water. Like is this good? Am I growing or have I plateaued? And I think maybe that's my fear: Is this it, or is there another chapter? I've wondered if I've plateaued."

The two-time world champion, despite not receiving the same support from old friends, continues to have tremendous backing from fans, who still sing along to his entrance music and adore him.