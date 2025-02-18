Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Cody Rhodes

"The Grandson of a Plumber," "The American Nightmare," current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the hottest babyfaces WWE has ever seen in its lengthy history. Fans have been by his side through it all, from his terrible booking as "Stardust" and subsequent departure, to his return at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, to his meteoric rise to the top just to be defeated when he finally got his shot at WrestleMania. Fans only rallied behind him more when they thought Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was going to take away another opportunity for Rhodes to "finish his story" at WrestleMania 40.

Despite being away from WWE fans for around six years, they were extremely excited to see Rhodes make his comeback at WrestleMania, bringing with him catchy entrance music and a revamped gimmick he had developed over those years on the independent scene and in the company he helped create, AEW. Even if those fans didn't keep up with his travels too closely, Rhodes still returned to a massive pop. Since his return, he's faced off against some of the greats, including Roman Reigns, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and many, many more in a variety of matches, from inside cells to Bloodline rules.

While the fans may be well on his side, the "Rhodes to the top" didn't happen without the champion making a few enemies along the way. There have been storyline feuds with Rhodes' real-life friends, like Owens, but others that blurred the line of story and reality, such as with The Rock and the WrestleMania 40 main event. Others hate on the champion for other reasons and have taken to social media to trash Rhodes. He may portray the loveable, babyface champion, but there are still wrestlers out there who can't stand Rhodes.