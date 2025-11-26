Chavo Guerrero Jr Reflects On Bond Between Eddie Guerrero & WWE's Dominik Mysterio

Chavo Guerrero has discussed how Dominik Mysterio always wanted to be a Guerrero, even at a young age.

Dominik, ever since he turned heel, has mocked and ridiculed his father, Rey Mysterio, and has also controversially said that his real father was the late, great Eddie Guerrero, while also taking a leaf or two out of Guerrero's playbook. Chavo, in a recent interview with Bill Apter, recalled how Dominik revered the Guerreros.

"Well, Dominik, I mean, as a kid, he always, you know, he idolized the Guerreros. He always wanted to be a Guerrero. His dad is Rey Mysterio, one of the best of all time, but he wanted to be like the Guerreros. So, it's pretty cool to see him actually trying to follow in those steps and kind of just using some lie, cheat, steal," he said.

Guerrero is back in the WWE umbrella, as part of AAA, which opens the door for him to wrestle in the promotion once again. One star that he would love to face is Dominik, whom he feels he can teach a thing or two.

"Dominik is an awesome kid. He's an awesome talent. He's only going to get better. So, for me to actually get in the ring with Dominik would be would be an honor. It would be such an honor just because, to see this guy that I knew since he is a baby, to actually see how well he's gotten and he's only going to get better. So, I would love to teach him in that ring, to give him some Guerrero wisdom, if you want to call it."

Dominik still holds the AAA Mega Championship, and Chavo said that he would love to see him defend that title against fellow WWE star, Penta, as he thinks that it could be an exciting match, while Rey Fenix could also be a great opponent for Dominik.