Steve Austin Remembers His Favorite WWE Feuds

Stone Cold Steve Austin has named some of his most memorable feuds in WWE, as well as one match he considers his favorite.

Austin had a host of legendary feuds in WWE, facing off against icons like The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Mick Foley, to name a few. But his two favorite feuds from his career are those with The Rock, which spanned several years, and Vince McMahon, whose heel persona grew even stronger when matched against Austin.

"I loved working with The Rock and WrestleMania 17 was a hell of a ride," he began when speaking to "Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media." "And I loved working with Vince because the Vince feud transcended wrestling for two years. It was water-cooler talk. I don't care what you did at lunch, you met [someone] and you asked, 'Hey man, you see what Stone Cold and Vince did last night?' And Vince was an awesome opponent because he feels this stuff as much as I do. The guy, he's an animal. He's one of the most interesting people I've ever met in my life, and I love the guy."

"The Texas Rattlesnake" also named the match he cherishes the most in his career, which took place at WrestleMania 13, when he and Bret Hart faced off in one of the most iconic moments in the event's history.

"Laying there in that pool of blood with my eyes closed because that was that was all I had to do until both those guys got out of the ring, and then I'd get up, and it was my idea to stun the referee because I said I still got to just — if someone's gonna try to help me, I'm not just going to start hugging on him and thank you for helping me up," he said. "Most satisfying moment in my entire wrestling career."

The match played a huge role in Austin's career, helping him on the way to becoming a future legend, and it also became the first match to enter the WWE Hall of Fame.