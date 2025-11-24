Bully Ray Grades Oba Femi's WWE NXT Return, Promo With Ricky Saints & Trick Williams

Weeks after his shocking loss to Ricky Saints at "WWE NXT" No Mercy, Oba Femi reemerged on television with the clear intention of regaining the NXT Championship, which now rests in Saints' hands. Saints and Femi then met face-to-face on week one of "NXT" Gold Rush, which according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, led to a rather triumphant showing for "The Ruler."

"You heard the people in The Theater at MSG in the background," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark," referencing the promo exchange. "What was even more shocking than the pop, the very audible pop, was everybody in the theater stood on their feet when Oba Femi hit those last couple of lines on his promo. They were on their feet. They felt it over. Oba's words resonated with that crowd.

"When you get people to stand on their feet like that, they're basically saying, 'F*** yeah, we're with you, Oba.' Did you see the look in Ricky's eyes? As talented as Ricky Saints is on the stick, Ricky knew that in that moment, Oba got the better of me," Ray continued. "Ricky wrapped it up, said, 'Yeah, you're gonna get your shot,' and then Trick Williams' music hit. I'm telling you, I think Ricky's real lucky that Trick was only 10, 15 seconds behind the last lines of the promo because I think Ricky would have gotten eaten up a little bit more. Ricky's good, but tonight, Oba won that microphone battle."

As Ray mentioned, fellow former NXT Champion Trick Williams interrupted Femi and Saints' spat to remind the latter that their respective feud wasn't over until Williams himself won back the title. Saints recently bested Williams in a match at "NXT" Halloween Havoc as well as a Last Man Standing one on "NXT," both of which involved the NXT Championship. Looking ahead, Saints will now defend the title against Femi at "NXT" Deadline on December 6.

