Dominik Mysterio Says Current WWE Champ Is Like A 'Big Brother' He Doesn't Often See

Dominik Mysterio has spoken proudly about his progress in WWE, while also uncharacteristically expressing fondness for a fellow WWE star.

Mysterio has had a meteoric rise in WWE, going from a likable babyface to an arrogant heel. In his interview with "ESPN," he was informed that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had called him the future of the busines, a compliment that prompted Mysterio to express his appreciation for "The American Nightmare."

"I feel like I'm just getting started. I started during the pandemic in 2020, most of my — the first half of my career, I had no fans, and now, leading into this, I get crowd reactions," he began. "For me, I live off of that, and being able to — like you said, [be called] the future of the WWE — and hearing Cody say that ... Cody is like that big brother who goes off to college and you don't really see him every now and then, but you get excited when he comes back to town. You want that stamp of approval from him. It's really cool to hear that from him. It's a blessing, man. I'm fortunate enough to do my thing."

Rhodes recently called the former Intercontinental Champion someone who is highly valued by those behind the scenes in WWE, and even cited him as the future of the company. This wasn't the first time that Rhodes has lauded Mysterio as he had predicted at the end of 2023 that Mysterio — who was then booed vociferously — would get cheered by the crowd in the next 2-3 years. That exactly happened earlier this year at WrestleMania, where Mysterio was cheered on by the crowd after he retained his Intercontinental Championship in his match against Penta, Finn Balor, and another star touted to be the future, Bron Breakker.