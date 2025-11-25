AEW's Mark Briscoe Explains Decision To Wrestle Again After Losing His Brother Jay

New AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe has spoken passionately about his title win at Full Gear and how he was close to quitting wrestling after the tragic passing of his brother, Jay Briscoe.

Mark, up until his brother's death, primarily worked as a tag team wrestler, with The Briscoes dominating ROH and the indies for a long time. Jay's passing inevitably left a giant hole in Mark's life and career, leading him to contemplate hanging up his boots for good. However, he heard a voice inside his head urging him to keep going and continue wrestling, which he feels was his late brother speaking to him.

"When my brother passed, the first thing that popped in my head was, 'I'm never going to be able to wrestle again. I don't ever want to wrestle again.' And it was like, it was a very short amount of time. And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' It was almost like he was like, 'What are you talking about?' No, no, no. That's not how we do this. We're not quitting. We ain't quitters. And it was almost like, ... you know – of course I didn't, but it's like I felt him," he said on the post AEW Full Gear presser. "He's like, 'Man, go keep on keeping on, brother. Keep on keeping on. Make us proud. Make us proud.' Tonight is quite a validation."

Briscoe then thanked Tony Khan and those in attendance at the presser before leaving to a rapturous applause. The TNT Championship win, which came after defeating Kyle Fletcher, was Briscoe's first title in AEW, and only his second title since Jay's death, with the first being the ROH World Championship that he held for over 200 days.