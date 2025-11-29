AEW's MVP Grew Up In Miami's 'Cocaine Cowboys' Days

Before he was Montel Vontavious Porter, better known as MVP, the mastermind of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW following his WWE departure, he was Hassan Hamid Assad, who grew up in Miami, Florida in the early 1980s. Over the years, MVP has been open about his rough start in life, including his time behind bars for armed robbery of a cruise ship casino when he was a teenager, and how his time behind bars actually led him to the world of professional wrestling.

MVP opened up even more about his early life growing up in Miami's "Cocaine Cowboy" days on "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze." Swayze asked him to tell the story of MVP and his brother selling cocaine as kids, and MVP shook his head, saying his life "is a movie."

"For those of you that have seen 'Cocaine Cowboys,' that's the Miami that I grew up in," MVP explained. "Early 80s, cocaine was literally falling out of the sky. It was washing up on the beach. Cocaine was everywhere. My father was a cop and he had a plate of cocaine in his house all the time, with lines chopped up on it. He had us on the weekends and he'd have his cop friends over and I'd see them smoking weed and snorting coke."

MVP said the first time he heard the term "cocaine cowboy" was from his mother using it to refer to guys who used to hang out by the payphones in their apartment complex. He said, adamant that it was no exaggeration, that he used to find small baggies of the drug "all the time." He said he knew what cocaine was because "Miami Vice" was his favorite show. MVP explained he knew who to take those bags to.