Bully Ray Believes This WWE NXT Team Would Excel Together On The Main Roster

With the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships strapped around their waists and an instant connection formed, "WWE SmackDown's" Chelsea Green and "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page are undoubtedly enjoying their success as a pair. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, though, they have the capabilities to flourish even more.

"I love the pairing of Ethan and Chelsea. I think the sky is the limit for them in NXT, but I think they're going to run out of people real quick," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I think Ethan and Chelsea are considerably more entertaining than most on the main roster. When the time is right, I'd love to see them moved up together. I'd love to see them defend those AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships on the main roster. There's definitely a man and a woman there that you can have a good story with.

"Hell, as we talked about earlier today, give [Matt] Cardona a job," Ray added. "Get him involved in that story. Everybody knows that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green are married. And if you don't know it, it's very easy to bring them up to speed."

Recently, Page and Green defended their AAA gold against Thea Hail and Joe Hendry during week one of "NXT" Gold Rush. Days later, they retained them yet again with a victory over Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana at a AAA event. Amongst the "NXT" field, challenger possibilities such as No Quarter Catch Crew, The Culling, and OTM still exist. Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele faced Green and Page prior to their tag gold seizing.

Similar to Ray, Green herself has advocated for Page to ascend to WWE's main roster, which has been a home to her since 2023. As of now, there is no word on whether that idea will materialize.

