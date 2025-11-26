Rhea Ripley Details The Most Difficult Aspect Of Taking Part In WWE WarGames

Rhea Ripley knows a thing or two about being in a WarGames match, and before her fifth match in the brutal structure, she has discussed the toughest part of it.

The Australian star will team with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee, and Iyo Sky in a women's WarGames matchand face off against the group of Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. On "Raw Recap," Ripley highlighted how mentally preparing for the match, which is one of the hardest-hitting matches in WWE, is difficult to do.

"[What she's thinking before WarGames is] Just mental preparation for it all. Obviously, like you just said, it is one of the most brutal matches that you could have here in the WWE. So I just need to mentally prepare and mentally get my team prepared as well," she said.

Ripley made a pertinent point that three of her four partners in the WarGames match — Flair, Bliss, and Iyo Sky — have experience of being in the match. However, her fourth partner, Lee, who will have only her second match since her WWE return this weekend, has no prior experience of being in such a match. Ripley is hoping that she will be prepared to take on the brutal challenge.

"'Cause, look, we have myself, we have Iyo, we have Alexa, we have Charlotte, and we've all been inside of a WarGames before. But then we have AJ Lee. She's just come back, and I just need to make sure that she's fully prepared for what is going to happen and what she's stepping into. It's a dangerous match, and we just need to make sure that not only our body is prepared, but our mind is prepared as well," Ripley added.

Ripley has competed in WarGames matches on both "NXT" and the main roster, and she was on the winning side in last year's match.